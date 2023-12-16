Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,223 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $120.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

