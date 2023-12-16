Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.