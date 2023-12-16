Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $406.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.70.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.