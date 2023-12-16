iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $200.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

