Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $150.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

