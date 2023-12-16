Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $407,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

