Bank of New Hampshire Sells 300 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBEF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $465,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $622,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DBEF stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

