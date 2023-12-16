Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 76,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,247,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

