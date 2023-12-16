FCF Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

