Bank of New Hampshire Sells 10,990 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

