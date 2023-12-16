The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.