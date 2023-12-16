iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 365,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,601,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

