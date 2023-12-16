Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.57 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.