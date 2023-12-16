Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,890,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $80.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

