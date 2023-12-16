Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

