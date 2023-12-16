FCF Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

