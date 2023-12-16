Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

