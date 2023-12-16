FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,500. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

