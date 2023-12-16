Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

