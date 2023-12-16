CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

