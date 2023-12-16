FCF Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

