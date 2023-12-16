FCF Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,191.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.