Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MATX opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. Matson’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

