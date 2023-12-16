FCF Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

