FCF Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $531.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.70 and a 200 day moving average of $510.65.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.