FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Progress Software by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.83 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.