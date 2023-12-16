FCF Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $52.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

