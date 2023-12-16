FCF Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average is $195.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,055. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

