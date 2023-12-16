Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $326,910.30 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,584,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 4,175,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

