Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $28.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $658.82. 8,807,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,611. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $661.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day moving average is $557.54.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $159,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

