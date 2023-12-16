FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $177.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

