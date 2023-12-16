Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $113,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.41. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

