3,155 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,092,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

