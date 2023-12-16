Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $134,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,341,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,380,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

