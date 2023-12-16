Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $137,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 316.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $711,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $102.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

