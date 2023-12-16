Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $146,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 59,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

