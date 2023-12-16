731 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

