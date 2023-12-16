680 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $258.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

