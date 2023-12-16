Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $213,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 163,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

