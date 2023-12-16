Doliver Advisors LP Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.