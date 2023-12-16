SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 613 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

