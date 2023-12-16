SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,444 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.10 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

