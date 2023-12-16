SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

