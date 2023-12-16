SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $94,000 Stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.25% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WPS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Company Profile

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

