SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 111 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

PAYX stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

