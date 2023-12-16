SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 498 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,323 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $75.96.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.