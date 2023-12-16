Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $193.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

