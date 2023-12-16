The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. AZEK has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

