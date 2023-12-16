Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

