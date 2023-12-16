Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,793,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.78 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

